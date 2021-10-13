Company Watch

SIA poised to lift off as border curbs ease

Strong balance sheet, ready capacity amid pent-up travel demand stand it in good stead

Associate Editor
  • Published
    36 min ago
Not surprisingly, the shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) soared on Monday following news of further border openings via Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs).

The stock surged by as much as 9 per cent on Monday to a new 52-week high at $5.59 as it attracted the most institutional buying of all Singapore-listed stocks with $25 million of net inflows.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 13, 2021, with the headline 'SIA poised to lift off as border curbs ease'. Subscribe
