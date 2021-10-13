For Subscribers
SIA poised to lift off as border curbs ease
Strong balance sheet, ready capacity amid pent-up travel demand stand it in good stead
Not surprisingly, the shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) soared on Monday following news of further border openings via Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs).
The stock surged by as much as 9 per cent on Monday to a new 52-week high at $5.59 as it attracted the most institutional buying of all Singapore-listed stocks with $25 million of net inflows.