SIA Group posts $4.3 billion loss after 'toughest year in history'

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has reported a record net loss of $4.27 billion for the financial year ended March 31 after "its toughest year in history", it said on Wednesday.

The SIA Group, which includes national carrier SIA, regional arm SilkAir and budget carrier Scoot, said that successive waves of Covid-19 infection and more virulent strains over the past 12 months had caused unprecedented conditions for air travel.

Group revenue fell by 76.1 per cent on a yearly basis to $3.82 billion due to the plunge in passenger flown revenue across its airlines.

However, this was partially offset by higher cargo flown revenue, which rose by $758 million or 38. per cent year-on-year to $2.71 billion.

SIA noted that based on their current published schedules, the group expects the passenger capacity to be around 28 per cent of pre-Covid levels by June 2021.

As such, it will undertake a further issuance of additional mandatory convertible bonds to raise gross proceeds of approximately $6.2 billion.

"The issuance will allow the SIA Group to maintain a strong equity base and provide it with additional options moving forward to raise further debt financing as necessary," it added.