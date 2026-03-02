SIA and Asian airline shares tumble as US-Iran conflict disrupts travel, raises oil prices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SYDNEY – Shares in Australia’s Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines were down more than 5 per cent on March 2 after the United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran over the weekend, disrupting travel and sending oil prices surging.

Global air travel remained in turmoil on March 2 as war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai and Doha, for a third day, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide and disrupting thousands of flights.

Oil prices surged more than 8 per cent to their highest in months as Iran and Israel stepped up attacks in the Middle East, damaging tankers and disrupting shipments from the key producing region.

In reaction, shares in Qantas fell 10.4 per cent to the lowest level in 10 months when the market opened in Australia, before paring some losses to trade down 6 per cent at 11.50am in Sydney .

Shares in other Asian carriers, including ANA Holdings and Taiwan’s China Airlines and EVA Airways, were down at least 4 per cent in early trading.

Qantas said its flights were not affected because it did not operate aircraft in Middle Eastern airports, but it was offering free booking changes to customers who needed to change travel arrangements due to the conflict.

Qantas operates flights to Europe from Australia and Singapore and has a codeshare partnership with Emirates, whose key hub in Dubai is closed.

Rival Virgin Australia, Australia’s No. 2 airline, leases planes operated by partner Qatar Airways for flights to Doha. Virgin said it had cancelled eight flights on March 2 due to the “evolving situation in the Middle East and the closure of Qatari airspace” and was offering free booking changes.

Passengers left scrambling

Qatar Airways passengers at Sydney Airport interviewed by Reuters said they were left scrambling to change plans with no guidance from the airline, which did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Teenager Ascanio Giorgetti, 16, and his mother Alessandra Giorgetti, from Italy, arrived at Sydney Airport only to learn that their Qatar Airways flight to Milan, via Doha, was cancelled without explanation.

They found an alternate route home, travelling a longer way via Los Angeles, on a different airline.

“We have no information at all; no answer on the phone from Qatar (Airways),” said Ms Giorgetti, who added that the Qatar Airways flights had cost €4,000 (S$6,000).

Ms Jenni Stewart and Mr Doug Stewart, both 78, were travelling from Sydney to their home in Scotland via Doha when their flight turned around halfway to Doha.

“We were told the airspace had closed and we were going back to Sydney,” Ms Stewart said. “Suddenly we veered towards Perth and we didn’t know why, and then it changed again and went to Melbourne.”

They then caught a separate flight back to Sydney, where they were seeking information.

“It was chaotic in Melbourne; hundreds of people looking for even the vaguest of information,” Mr Stewart said. REUTERS