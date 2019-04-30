SIA and Sats renew ground handling contract for another five years

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has renewed its ground handling contract with Sats for another five years.

The partnership, which took effect from April 1, includes an option to extend for a further five years.

Before this, the maximum tenure with an extension was five years.

The new contract includes inflight catering, passenger and cargo handling, aircraft interior cleaning, aviation security and laundry services.

It will also include the provision of aviation security services for SIA's budget arm Scoot.

In a joint announcement on Tuesday (April 30), SIA and Sats said the long-term partnership is a key part of SIA's three-year transformation plan to enhance customer experience and raise operational efficiency to better position the SIA Group for the future.

Sats has created dedicated teams for SIA with digital ground handling systems to ensure seamless service for passengers at Changi Airport, from ground to air.

Related Story SIA named best airline in the world by TripAdvisor for second consecutive year

Key touchpoints during the customer journey are analysed by both companies, using data analytics to find opportunities to improve service and personalisation in food and beverage offerings, for example.

In addition, the companies are working together on a joint sustainability road map to mitigate the impact on the environment and meet the demands of increasing air travel.

Details will be announced as initiatives are rolled out.

Said SIA's chief executive Goh Choon Phong: "We are pleased to be extending our relationship with Sats through these renewed contracts and look forward to building on our strong relationship in the years ahead."

Sats' president and CEO Alex Hungate said: "The long-term relationship between SIA and Sats means that we can work seamlessly as one team to innovate and invest in world-class service and capabilities."