SIA adds Scoot to its HighFlyer rewards programme for SMEs

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has added its budget brand Scoot to its frequent-flyer programme for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

From May 2, corporate members of SIA's HighFlyer programme will be able to collect points when flying on SIA or SilkAir itineraries with connections through Scoot. This will apply to eligible booking classes and destinations, SIA said on Wednesday (May 2).

SIA's HighFlyer is a corporate travel programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with up to 30 travelling employees.

Corporates under the HighFlyer programme can earn five HighFlyer points for every dollar spent on tickets if their SIA or SilkAir travel itineraries include a Scoot-operated flight segment and are booked through SIA's corporate booking platform or an appointed travel agent, SIA said.

These points, which are valid for three years, may be used as full or part payment for SIA and SilkAir flights, upgrades and other selected benefits. HighFlyer members will also have the option to redeem HighFlyer points for travel on Scoot-operated flights later this year, SIA added.

Said Scoot's chief executive Lee Lik Hsin: "Scoot is excited to join the HighFlyer family. Scoot offers many products and services suitable for the business traveller, such as our premium ScootBiz cabin on our 787 Dreamliner fleet, with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Coupled with our expansive and growing network spanning 63 destinations, including long-haul points like Athens, Honolulu and soon, Berlin, Scoot's inclusion will provide greater choice and connectivity to corporates in the HighFlyer programme."

In April, SIA announced that it is adding Lufthansa and Swiss as partner airlines to its HighFlyer programme, allowing SMEs to also rack up points on eligible sectors flown by these two carriers. Points will be awarded for tickets issued by SIA or SilkAir, for travel between Singapore, Australia, Germany and Switzerland.