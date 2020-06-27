Shareholders like SIA may get nothing in Bain's buyout of Virgin Australia

SYDNEY • Bain Capital agreed to buy collapsed Virgin Australia Holdings in one of the biggest single bets on the airline industry since it was shattered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrator Deloitte named Bain as the airline's new owner yesterday, hours after Cyrus Capital Partners withdrew its bid.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, though Deloitte said there will be "a significant injection of capital" into the airline.

Deloitte said yesterday it is still not possible to determine how much of Virgin Australia's debt can be recovered, though more details will come in a report to creditors due before the end of August.

Shareholders, though, will probably get nothing, Deloitte said.

Virgin Australia was almost entirely owned by four foreign aviation groups - Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, HNA Group and Nanshan Group - that each held 20 per cent stakes.

Tycoon Richard Branson's Virgin Group owned about 10 per cent.

Bain's investment is a brave bet on a sector enduring its biggest crisis ever, as well as on the Virgin Australia business itself.

Larger rival Qantas Airways this week depicted a bleak outlook, cutting 6,000 jobs, grounding about 100 planes and raising as much as A$1.9 billion (S$1.82 billion).

While domestic travel is slowly recovering, Australia's government has said the country's borders could be kept largely closed until next year.

Airlines worldwide are likely to lose US$84 billion (S$117 billion) and see their revenues halve this year, according to the International Air Transport Association, which expects 2020 to go down as the worst year financially in the history of aviation.

Virgin Australia collapsed in April under A$6.8 billion in borrowings as the outbreak halted global travel.

Even before virus-related curbs nearly froze revenue, Virgin Australia had lost money for seven consecutive years.

Deloitte's decision ends an auction process that initially drew interest from more than 20 parties. Cyrus exited with a fiery attack on the sale process, accusing Deloitte of a "lack of engagement" since the US investment group submitted its takeover proposal on Monday.

In a separate statement, Bain said it will strengthen Virgin Australia's regional services and continue serving business travellers.

Bain is backing managing director Paul Scurrah, who had already started to cut costs and simplify the airline when the virus struck.

The carrier's headquarters will stay in Queensland.

Bain's deal may face a further challenge from Virgin Australia's bondholders, who this week submitted their own plan to swap their debt for new shares under an independent board.

The sale agreement with Bain still needs to be approved by creditors.

In April, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government refused to give the airline even A$200 million to survive, tipping Virgin Australia in alongside British carrier Flybe as one of the world's highest-profile corporate casualties from the coronavirus.

BLOOMBERG