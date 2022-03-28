Shanghai exchange to offer online services amid city lockdown

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Shanghai's stock exchange will provide online services over initial public offering approval meetings, consultations and roadshows as half of the city faces a lockdown in turns to staunch a spiralling outbreak in the Chinese financial hub.

The exchange will extend the time window for listed companies' statement releases to 11pm, according to a bourse statement on Monday (March 28), and companies can apply for postponing releases of full-year earnings to April 30.

The city of 25 million people will first lock down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days starting from Monday. Then the lockdown will shift to the city's west for another four days, according to a statement on Sunday from the local government.

The bourse will also offer a "green channel" for bond releases by companies that are seriously hurt by the pandemic and plan to use proceeds for Covid-19 controls or the repayment of due bonds.

"The market impact on the lockdown in Shanghai should not be significant as the duration seen in the recent lockdowns seems to be getting shorter (from months to weeks), for example Shenzhen's lockdown this month lasted for about a week before resuming normal business operations," said CMC Markets (Singapore) analyst Kelvin Wong.