SGX rejects Thomson Medical’s application for further extension to restore public float

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected Thomson Medical’s latest application to restore its public float, the company said on Jan 10.

Thomson Medical had applied to SGX on Jan 2 for a further extension of time to restore its public float.

This is its third application to SGX since the company’s public float dipped under 10 per cent in September 2023.

SGX first granted Thomson Medical three months until Dec 10, 2023, to restore its public float, while allowing its trading of shares to continue in the interim; it later granted the company a further one-month period till Jan 10, 2024, to explore options to restore the public float.

Following the rejection of its latest application, Thomson Medical said trading of its shares on the mainboard of SGX will continue in the meantime, as it continues to explore possible options to restore its public float as soon as possible. It will also keep shareholders updated on the restoration of the public float.

Thomson Medical shares closed at 5.8 cents, down 0.1 cent or 1.7 per cent on Jan 10, before the announcement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES