SGX queries Biolidics over A*Star licence agreement

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) yesterday posed queries to Biolidics about a licence agreement the Catalist-listed firm had inked, as well as the timing of its trading halt and announcement.

In a filing on Tuesday night, Biolidics said it had on July 9 entered into a five-year licence agreement with Accelerate Technologies, the commercialisation arm of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), to use the agency's technology for the detection of Covid-19 viral spike/angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) blocking antibodies.

The Singapore-based cancer diagnostics firm added that it was aiming to develop new serology tests which incorporate the technology.

Shares of the Covid-19 test-kit maker jumped 29.3 per cent on Monday before it called for a trading halt at 12.19pm. It then released the A*Star announcement on Tuesday at 10.46pm, before lifting the halt on Wednesday morning ahead of the market's opening bell.

SGX asked Biolidics to provide reasons for the delay in announcing the agreement, seeing as it was signed several days ago, and whether its sponsor was aware and consulted on the disclosure of the matter, and what advice the sponsor gave. The bourse operator also asked when Biolidics' board and sponsor had approved the announcement.

Under the five-year licence pact, Accelerate Technologies is granting Biolidics non-exclusive worldwide rights to the technology for diagnostic use, to further develop the technology and to market new serology tests that incorporate the technology.

SGX asked Biolidics whether it provided any consideration or outlay for being granted these rights to use A*Star's technology.

Biolidics is also required to disclose the rights assignment for the products and technologies that it will subsequently develop using the technology.

"Are there any differences between how these rights are assigned during and after the (five-year) term? Does Biolidics have exclusive rights to the said products or technologies?" SGX added.

As for Biolidics' intention to further develop the technology, the bourse operator requested the projected timeline or milestone, if any.

SGX also asked whether there were conditions to be met before Biolidics can market the serology tests that incorporate the technology.

Lastly, Biolidics is required to disclose when it expects to be able to market the serology tests that incorporate the technology, as well as how far along the company is in successfully incorporating the technology into its Covid-19 antibody test kit or any other form of serology tests.

Biolidics must file its response by today.

THE BUSINESS TIMES