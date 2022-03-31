SGX partners UK to support sustainable growth in Asia

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Bourse operator Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be partnering the British government to assist and fund companies that support sustainable development, and which are looking to go public in the city-state.

These companies have to be offering products or solutions that facilitate the development of emerging markets aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

SGX's issue managers will be working with Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures (Mobilist) - a programme under the British government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office - to identify such companies that are preparing to list in Singapore.

They can receive help through a combination of equity capital, technical assistance funding and advisory services, among other forms of assistance, said SGX in a media statement on Thursday (March 31).

Established by the United Nations in 2015, the SDGs are a collection of 17 interlinked goals that include the eradication of poverty and hunger, gender equality, having clean water and sanitation, among others.

SGX's partnership with Mobilist seeks to mobilise public capital markets to support sustainable development in emerging markets in Asia.

"Public capital markets have a crucial role to play in mobilising private capital to support the SDGs, by providing regulated, liquid access to new opportunities to the broadest range of investors," said the statement.

SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye said the private and public sectors must work together to finance innovative solutions that support the SDGs.

"Our partnership with Mobilist is a step in this direction, and we are excited to connect Mobilist with our ecosystem to identify and fund new sustainable investment opportunities," said Mr Loh.

"Mobilist's support will further mobilise capital from the deep and broad investor base in Asia who are increasingly seeking to invest responsibly with impact."