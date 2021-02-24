SGX, OneConnect collaborate to build ESG platform

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Service platform provider OneConnect on Wednesday (Feb 24) announced that it will be building an environmental, social and governance (ESG) platform in collaboration with the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

OneConnect said the collaboration - agreed upon via a memorandum of understanding - will facilitate and simplify the ESG disclosure processes of companies listed on SGX.

Further, it will help overcome challenges that companies face with ESG information, including lack of comparability, changing investor demand, as well as the evolving business landscape and regulations, OneConnect added.

The platform will feature workflow management systems, report and visualisation modules and an ESG disclosure framework mapping to meet listed companies' ESG reporting and data processing needs.

Commenting on the collaboration with OneConnect, Mr Michael Syn, SGX senior managing director and head of equities, said: "The data and workflow platform will help SGX-listed companies report with more effective alignment to major disclosure standards.

"For investors, the benefit is more seamless integration of this core set of indicators into their investment strategies and capital allocation across portfolios, lowering the information friction they currently face."