SGX net profit down 1% for first half of FY2024

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) will expand its multi-asset offerings and drive the growth of its emerging products, said chief executive Loh Boon Chye, as the group reported its half-year results on Feb 1.
SGX posted a net profit of $281.6 million in the first half of the 2024 financial year that ended Dec 31, 2023, a drop of 1 per cent compared with $284.6 million a year ago.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 per cent to $344.6 million.
Earnings per share stood at 26.3 cents.
When adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and non-recurring items “that have less bearing on SGX’s operating performance”, the group posted a net profit of $251.4 million, which is a growth of 6.2 per cent year on year.
Adjusted earnings per share stood at 23.5 cents.
SGX’s revenue also climbed to $592.2 million, an increase of 3.6 per cent.
Mr Loh said: “Our multi-asset offering continued to serve our customers well in a persistently challenging macro environment.
“Our currency and commodity derivatives business has been a growing contributor to revenue, and our OTC FX franchise is making good progress, with average daily volume consistently reaching US$100 billion (S$133.9 billion) in recent months.”
OTC FX refers to over-the-counter trading, where currencies are traded through a broker-dealer network, which means trading can take place round the clock rather than based on an exchange’s trading hours.
Currencies and commodities revenue increased by 29.5 per cent to $148 million, of which OTC FX revenue accounted for 27.7 per cent.
However, fixed income revenue decreased by 8.4 per cent. There were 489 bond listings raising $131.7 billion, compared with 449 bond listings raising $104.3 billion a year earlier.
Cash revenue also declined by 5.6 per cent.
SGX recorded four new equity listings, which raised $19 million, while secondary equity funds raised came in at $600 million.
Revenue from equities derivatives also fell by 6.9 per cent.
Mr Loh added that there could be muted global economic growth in the year ahead, with geopolitical concerns that may affect market sentiment and risk appetite.
“Nonetheless, the resilience of our multi-asset strategy as well as healthy financial position and discipline will enable us to capitalise on conditions across cycles,” he said.
“To drive growth, we will focus on expanding our solutions to capture opportunities in Asia, grow our emerging products and further strengthen our global distribution and network.”
The board has declared an interim quarterly dividend of 8.5 cents per share, payable on Feb 20, which brings the total dividends in the first half of the 2024 financial year to 17 cents per share.
SGX added in a statement that it is cautious on the near-term outlook as prospects for global growth appear muted, and said it will remain prudent in managing its expenses and capital expenditure.
It lowered its projected capital expenditure for the 2024 financial year to be within $70 million to $75 million, down from the previously stated $75 million to $80 million range.