SGX net profit down 1% for first half of FY2024

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange (SGX) will expand its multi-asset offerings and drive the growth of its emerging products, said chief executive Loh Boon Chye, as the group reported its half-year results on Feb 1.

SGX posted a net profit of $281.6 million in the first half of the 2024 financial year that ended Dec 31, 2023, a drop of 1 per cent compared with $284.6 million a year ago.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 per cent to $344.6 million.

Earnings per share stood at 26.3 cents.

When adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and non-recurring items “that have less bearing on SGX’s operating performance”, the group posted a net profit of $251.4 million, which is a growth of 6.2 per cent year on year.

Adjusted earnings per share stood at 23.5 cents.

SGX’s revenue also climbed to $592.2 million, an increase of 3.6 per cent.

Mr Loh said: “Our multi-asset offering continued to serve our customers well in a persistently challenging macro environment.

“Our currency and commodity derivatives business has been a growing contributor to revenue, and our OTC FX franchise is making good progress, with average daily volume consistently reaching US$100 billion (S$133.9 billion) in recent months.”

OTC FX refers to over-the-counter trading, where currencies are traded through a broker-dealer network, which means trading can take place round the clock rather than based on an exchange’s trading hours.

Currencies and commodities revenue increased by 29.5 per cent to $148 million, of which OTC FX revenue accounted for 27.7 per cent.

However, fixed income revenue decreased by 8.4 per cent. There were 489 bond listings raising $131.7 billion, compared with 449 bond listings raising $104.3 billion a year earlier.

Cash revenue also declined by 5.6 per cent.

SGX recorded four new equity listings, which raised $19 million, while secondary equity funds raised came in at $600 million.

Revenue from equities derivatives also fell by 6.9 per cent.