SGX-listed cement group restarts Kazakhstan plant

Singapore-listed cement manufacturer International Cement Group has restarted operations at its plant in Kazakhstan after temporarily shutting it down during the civil unrest in the country, the company told The Straits Times.

The US$130 million (S$175 million) plant resumed operations on Jan 13 after it was shut down early this month, when demonstrations started in Kazakhstan.

"To safeguard our employees and plant during the nationwide unrest, the company temporarily closed its cement plant located in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan," the company said.

The company's shares on the Singapore bourse hovered at $0.027 yesterday. The price had dipped from Jan 3 to 12 and started a climb back up on Jan 13, but it is not clear if the movement was due to the unrest.

The plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, has been in operation since the third quarter of 2020. The company recently acquired another plant in the East Kazakhstan region that is expected to begin operations by the middle of this year.

It is also building a new cement plant in the Jambyl region of Kazakhstan that is expected to be completed by the middle of next year, the company said.

"The management continues to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our employees," said the company, which has about 500 staff in Kazakhstan.

When asked if the company has any Singaporeans based in Kazakhstan, it said: "The deputy CEO of the group is based in Central Asia (including Kazakhstan) to manage our operations."

The company added that Central Asia remained one of the key regions the group is focused on.

The Singapore mainboard-listed company also owns and operates a cement plant in Tajikistan, with an annual production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes. It also owns and operates a grinding station in Tajikistan with an annual production capacity of 0.6 million tonnes.

Singapore-based venture capital firm Quest Ventures is another company that has operations in Kazakhstan.

Its managing partner, Mr James Tan, said that while he is now able to contact his staff in the country, it was not the case more than a week ago during an Internet blackout imposed by the Kazakhstan government. The company has two employees based in the country.

"One of our staff members was in Almaty the weekend of the most serious riots, and he was with his family," Mr Tan said, adding that Quest Ventures' operations are based in Nur-Sultan.

"Due to road closures and flight cancellations, the only way for him to get back to Nur-Sultan was via rail. He had to queue for hours for the tickets. He and his family are fine now. As far as business is concerned, everything appears back to normal now, but last week we definitely did not know what was going to happen."

The company is backed by Pavilion Capital, a subsidiary of Singapore's investment company Temasek, and Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund QazTech Ventures.

Quest Ventures has set up an accelerator programme in Kazakhstan to back start-ups there and in other Central Asian economies, which in turn will help the region diversify from its traditional strengths in the oil and gas industries. The accelerator also aims to boost economic development between Central Asia and South-east Asia.

Meanwhile, Singapore Business Federation chief executive Lam Yi Young urged Singapore businesses with a footprint in Kazakhstan to remain cautious.

In an e-mail to The Straits Times on Jan 11, he said: "Singaporeans, including business owners and employees based in Kazakhstan, should register themselves with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs using the MFA eRegister system."

As at Dec 24 last year, there were 119 Singapore-linked companies registered in Kazakhstan, said the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to questions from ST.