SGX, Ipos tie up in push for disclosure of intangible assets

A new programme is under way to encourage firms to undertake evaluations of their intangible assets (IA). It looks to promote IA disclosure and is exclusive to Singapore Exchange-listed companies and those preparing for a listing.

Companies will get government support to undergo an IA evaluation and audit process so they can identify IA information important for their businesses.

The initiative - Intangible Disclosure Evaluation and Audit Scheme (Ideas) - is a collaboration between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (Ipos). It will run as a pilot programme until the year end, with Ipos and SGX nominating companies to participate. Feedback gathered will help shape future support for IA disclosures, a joint statement said yesterday.

Companies confirmed to have joined the scheme include Revez Corporation and Hyphens Pharma International, which are Catalist-listed, and water treatment firm Memiontec Holdings, which is preparing its listing.

Ipos group director of policy and engagement Bernard Ong said the programme will "enable investors to make sharper decisions while helping IA-rich firms unleash their real enterprise value".

SGX head of global sales and origination Chew Sutat said: "In helping to develop greater awareness and understanding of IA, we can bring more value to our listed companies and the wider business community."

