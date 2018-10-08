SGX daily average value falls 13% in September from August, down 11% on year

SINGAPORE - The daily average value of securities traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in September stood at $971 million, which was down 13 per cent from August's figure, and also 11 per cent lower from the same month in 2017.

Total securities market turnover stood at $19.4 billion over September's 20 trading days, down 17 per cent from August and 11 per cent from September 2017.

There were 21 trading days in August 2018 while there were 20 in September 2017.

Stock trading accounted for most of the traded value on the SGX, while structured warrants and Daily Leveraged Certificates (DLCs) made up a smaller portion.

Market turnover value of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) was $188 million in August, down by just over half from August's figure. However, the figure is 12 per cent higher compared to September 2017 on the back of selloffs in regional equities last month.

Market turnover value of structured warrants and DLCs was $1.43 billion in September, down 21 per cent from August, and 26 per cent lower from the year ago period.

DLCs were launched on the Singapore bourse in July 2017.

The total market capitalisation value of the 745 companies listed on the SGX stood at $974.8 billion as at the end of September.

Last month saw one new listing on the SGX, that of Vividthree Holdings on the Catalist board on Sept 25.

Vividthree, a virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio, raised $12.95 million during its initial public offering.

There were 56 new bond listings that raised some $24.44 billion in September.

Total derivatives volume was 18.52 million, down one per cent from August 2018, but up 16 per cent from September 2017.