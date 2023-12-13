SGX appoints CFO Ng Yao Loong as new head of equities

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Dec 13 that its chief financial officer (CFO), Mr Ng Yao Loong, will transition to the position of head of equities by mid-2024.

He will be in the role with Ms Janice Kan as co-head.

The search for a new CFO is under way and Mr Ng will continue to serve as CFO until then, SGX said.

Mr Ng was appointed as SGX’s finance chief on Oct 1, 2020. He has been responsible for finance-related functions, including treasury, tax and investor relations, and workplace services, along with overseeing corporate development.

He was previously with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank, where he spent more than seven years in senior positions, including assistant managing director of the development and international group. REUTERS