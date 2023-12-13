SGX appoints CFO Ng Yao Loong as new head of equities

The search for a new chief financial officer is under way and Mr Ng Yao Loong will continue to serve as CFO until then, SGX said. PHOTO: CPA AUSTRALIA
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Dec 13 that its chief financial officer (CFO), Mr Ng Yao Loong, will transition to the position of head of equities by mid-2024.

He will be in the role with Ms Janice Kan as co-head.

The search for a new CFO is under way and Mr Ng will continue to serve as CFO until then, SGX said.

Mr Ng was appointed as SGX’s finance chief on Oct 1, 2020. He has been responsible for finance-related functions, including treasury, tax and investor relations, and workplace services, along with overseeing corporate development.

He was previously with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank, where he spent more than seven years in senior positions, including assistant managing director of the development and international group. REUTERS

More On This Topic
SGX announces new structure; names Michael Syn as president and global markets head
SGX securities turnover up 1% in November; posts record commodity derivatives volume

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top