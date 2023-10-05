SGX announces board changes, appoints UK ex-minister as independent non-executive director

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday said it has appointed Ms Claire Perry O’Neil, a former minister in Britain, as an independent non-executive director to its board.

Her appointment follows the conclusion of the exchange’s 24th annual general meeting.

Ms O’Neil was a Cabinet minister overseeing climate change and energy in former prime minister Theresa May’s government from 2017 to 2019 and served as a Member of Parliament for nine years in the Conservative Party.

According to Ms O’Neil’s LinkedIn profile, she is currently a part-time director on a hybrid basis at Houston-based energy company Oxy. She is also a part-time adviser on a hybrid basis to several companies – including consultancy McKinsey, investment firm Hambro Perks, smart carbon manager Terrascope and Singapore-headquartered carbon marketplace Climate Impact X.

In a bourse announcement in September, SGX noted that Ms O’Neil does not have experience as a director of a company listed on the exchange. It added that it will arrange for her to attend relevant seminars and courses by the Singapore Institute of Directors on the roles and responsibilities of a director of an SGX-listed company.

Meanwhile, Ms Chew Gek Khim, executive chairman of Straits Trading, has stepped down from the board after having served more than 10 years, SGX said. Accordingly, she is no longer a member of the nominating and governance committee (NGC) and the remuneration and staff development Committee.

There are several other changes in the sub-committees. These include the appointment of Mr Samuel Tsien, adviser to the board of OCBC and the bank’s former group chief executive, to the audit committee and NGC.

SGX shares rose $0.03 or 0.3 per cent to close at $9.69 on Thursday. THE BUSINESS TIMES