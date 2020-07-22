SGX and Nasdaq extend partnership to help firms access capital

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq Inc will extend their partnership to help companies access capital in both jurisdictions, SGX said in a statement on Tuesday (July 21).

The increased cooperation will include a streamlined framework for issuers seeking a secondary listing on SGX.

The framework allows documents required for the SGX listing to be based on information contained in the U.S. listing and subsequent filing documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission and/or Nasdaq, together with additional disclosure in compliance with Singapore prospectus disclosure requirements.

Investors with interests in companies that have a profile in both markets will benefit from this regulatory cooperation, SGX RegCo CEO Tan Boon Gin said.

Cooperation will further enable monitoring and assessment of issuers, and the enforcement of regulatory actions, including referrals of cases to the authorities of the respective jurisdictions.

SGX saw its stock price tumble in May after MSCI Inc announced it would move licensing for derivatives products on some gauges to Hong Kong from Singapore. It hasn't stayed still - the bourse said last month it would launch single-stock futures on some companies listed in the city-state, and signed a licensing agreement with MSCI for some products on Singapore indexes. Yet, SGX has seen more delistings than listings over the past few years.

The move also comes after US President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status with the US and signed legislation that would sanction Chinese officials responsible for cracking down on political dissent in the city. In May, the Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill that could lead to Chinese companies being barred from listing on US stock exchanges.

"This is basically a step in corporate governance in line with the US Senate bill," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. "Given the US is taking a view that Hong Kong is now China and special status does not hold, Singapore might be in good position to cement its status as a regional financial hub."