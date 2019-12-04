Seven companies join SGX watch list

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Seven mainboard-listed companies have announced their inclusion on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch list with effect from Dec 4, for not meeting financial entry criteria under the bourse's listing rule.

On Tuesday night, ASL Marine Holdings announced it would be placed on the financial watch list due to financial entry criteria. The offshore and marine group had on Oct 8 disclosed it recorded pre-tax losses for the third consecutive financial year. It also failed to maintain an average daily market capitalisation of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

XMH Holdings also disclosed on Tuesday night that it has entered the watch list for failing to meet financial entry criteria.

On Wednesday, AEI Corporation, Debao Property Development, USP Group, Singapore Myanmar Investco and Reenova Investment Holding made regulatory announcements on their inclusion to the watch list due to financial entry criteria.

The companies would need to take active steps to meet the requirements of Rule 1314(1) within 36 months from Dec 4. Otherwise, they would be delisted from the SGX, or have their trading suspended with a view to delisting the company.