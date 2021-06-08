Sembmarine seeking alternative sources for skilled workers; likely to incur extra costs

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) has begun exploring alternative sources of skilled labour, as it continues to face a shortage with the increased restrictions implemented in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), it said in an update on Tuesday (June 8).

The marine and offshore engineering group added that this is likely to incur increased manpower costs for ongoing projects and that it would continue to coordinate with customers to reschedule project completions. To date, there has been no cancellation of any of its existing projects.

It also said that it will continue to work with the relevant authorities to expedite the entry of skilled workers into Singapore.

Sembmarine said it will provide further updates on its labour shortages and resulting cost impact in its first half 2021 financial results announcement.

Shares of Sembcorp Marine closed flat at 20 cents on Monday.