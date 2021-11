SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine shares rose to three-month highs in intra-day trading, just days after Temasek Holdings completed its Mandatory General Offer (MGO) for the company.

The stock opened at 8.2 cents on Tuesday, then rose to hit a high at 9 cents in early trading before settling to close during the post-market "matching" period unchanged at 8.2 cents. Some 735 million units changed hands.