Sembcorp Marine's Brazil unit, its former president being investigated in Operation Car Wash corruption probe

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) on Wednesday (July 3) said a search warrant was executed on Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), its subsidiary in Brazil, in ongoing investigations related to Operation Car Wash in Brazil, the country's biggest anti-graft crackdown which sent former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail.

Present investigations also involve Martin Cheah Kok Choon, EJA's former president, the offshore and marine firm said.

It said it understands the search relates to investigations against Guilherme Esteves de Jesus, a former consultant engaged by EJA in Brazil who has been arrested by the Brazilian Federal Police. He is facing ongoing criminal charges which have not been concluded.

"The company has co-operated fully with the Brazilian Federal Police and provided materials within the scope of the warrant," said SembMarine in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The company added that it has a strict compliance programme and continuously works to ensure its policies and procedures are in place to prevent any violation of anti-corruption laws applicable to its operations.

"The company wishes to reiterate that the group is committed to the highest standards of compliance with anti-corruption laws and does not condone and will not tolerate any improper business conduct," it said.

Sembmarine added that it will continue to monitor developments in Brazil and other jurisdictions regarding the matter and will make appropriate announcements when there are any material developments.

SembMarine shares closed flat at $1.54 on Tuesday.