Sembcorp's waste management arm partners construction union to upskill workers

SINGAPORE - SembWaste, the waste management arm of Sembcorp Industries, and the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees' Union (BATU) have inked a partnership which will see both organisations working together to look at training gaps and needs for 700 SembWaste employees.

Under a memorandum of understanding, SembWaste and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)-affiliated BATU will set up a company training committee (CTC) comprising union representatives, SembWaste management, and representatives from NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute), NTUC LearningHub and the National University of Singapore.

The CTC will design employee training programmes to equip SembWaste employees with skills needed to keep up with industry transformation.

The CTC is part of an initiative setup by e2i, 32 unionised companies and seven unions on June 1 to equip workers with relevant skills using technology.