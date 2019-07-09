Sembcorp to install solar panels atop 6 CapitaLand properties

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Industries has struck a partnership to install rooftop solar farms at six of CapitaLand's properties, both groups said separately on Tuesday (July 9).

Sembcorp will install, own and operate the solar panels. There would be no installation cost incurred on CapitaLand's side, making the initiative "a good business case for sustainability", the property developer said.

The six CapitaLand properties are held under Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), CapitaLand's business space and industrial Reit.

They are located at 1 Changi Business Park Avenue 1, 9 Changi South Street 3, 2 Senoko South Road, 40 Penjuru Lane, Techpoint and LogisTech.

When completed, CapitaLand will house Singapore's largest combined rooftop solar farm by a real estate company, with the aim of providing renewable energy and significantly lowering CapitaLand's carbon footprint, both groups said.

Together, the solar farms, which will see more than 21,000 solar panels being installed, will be able to generate around 10,292 megawatt hours of energy annually.

This is equivalent to powering about 2,300 four-room Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats each year. In addition, any surplus solar power generated will be channelled to the grid.

The solar energy system will also help avoid over 4.3 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, which is equal to taking around 937 cars off the road or planting over 52,000 trees.

CapitaLand added that these efforts would also bring the group closer to its new sustainability targets to generate at least 20 per cent energy consumption from renewable energy for its enlarged global portfolio by 2025.

"We will further review opportunities within our enlarged global portfolio to deploy clean energy technologies to power our real estate operations," CapitaLand chief sustainability officer Lynette Leong said.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Sembcorp head of Singapore, South-east Asia & China (Energy), said: "This new project also reinforces Sembcorp's strong commitment to sustainability and our continued efforts to support Singapore's goal of reaching its target of 350 megawatt-peak of solar capacity by next year."

Sembcorp added that the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Sembcorp shares closed at $2.41 on Monday, down one cent or 0.41 per cent. Meanwhile, CapitaLand shares closed at $3.680, down four cents or 1.1 per cent.