Sembcorp snags solar energy contract from HDB, EDB; to add over 400 jobs for such projects

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) has been awarded a 60 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar project by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Solar Singapore.

Grid-tied rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 60 MWp will be built across 1,154 HDB blocks and 46 government sites in Singapore, generating enough energy to power about 16,000 four-room HDB flats for a year. Sembcorp expects this will offset about 32 kilotonnes of carbon emissions annually - equivalent to taking about 7,000 cars off the roads.

The project comes as part of the SolarNova programme to accelerate deployment of solar photovoltaic systems in Singapore, with a capacity target of 540 MWp on HDB blocks by 2030, Sembcorp said in a statement on Friday (March 12).

The project win comes after the group announced plans to pivot towards renewable energy after its split with Sembcorp Marine last September.

Having clinched a total of 82 MWp in new solar energy projects this year, Sembcorp estimates an addition of more than 400 jobs to support construction of announced projects.

Mr Koh Chiap Khiong, chief executive of Singapore, South-east Asia and China, Sembcorp Industries, said: "We are grateful for this opportunity to work with HDB and EDB. This award is testament to our focused strategy to grow our renewable energy portfolio. With our international track record, we are well-positioned and committed to support Singapore's Green Plan, and to serve the nation with clean energy."

Sembcorp said the solar projects listed are not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ending Dec 31.

Shares of Sembcorp Industries closed at $1.81, down 0.6 per cent, or $0.01, on Thursday before the announcement.