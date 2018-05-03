Sembcorp Q1 profit falls 34%; says market environment still challenging

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) on Thursday (May 3) reported a 34.1 per cent fall in net profit to S$76.65 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, despite a 30 per cent rise in revenue to S$2.76 billion.

The earnings drop was mainly due to the absence recorded in the year-ago period of a one-off gain for the disposal of Cosco Shipyard Group and profit from the sale of a 42.6-hectare land in Nanjing, China; as well as lower contributions from offshore platform projects, said Sembcorp.

Turnover was S$1.2 billion for Sembcorp's marine segment, which was S$435 million higher than the previous year year as a result of higher revenue recognition for rigs and floaters upon the delivery of three jack-up rigs.

Utilities continued to be Sembcorp's key net profit contributor, with this business' net profit rising 27 per cent from last year to S$70.3 million on a S$1.5 billion turnover. This came on the back of higher HSFO (high sulfur fuel oil) prices and a larger contribution from India and its Changzhi water treatment plant, which commenced operation in September 2017.

The group's utilities segment provides energy and water to industrial, commercial and municipal customers.

As a result of the fall in overall net profit, the group clocked earnings per share of 3.64 Singapore cents, down from 5.98 Singapore cents a year ago.

The market environment is expected to remain challenging in 2018, Sembcorp said.

"A broader-based global recovery is underway, aided by a rebound in investment and trade. As the group repositions its businesses for the future, it is confident that it is well-placed to benefit from the market's recovery," it added.

Its shares last traded on Wednesday, closing flat at S$3.07 apiece.