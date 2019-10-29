Sembcorp Marine's 3D printing of construction, repair parts gets quality assurance

SINGAPORE - Sembcorp Marine's 3D printing procedures and specifications for components used in its construction and repair projects have received the endorsement from quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL.

The endorsement paves the way for the group to unlock significant efficiencies and reduce supply chain risks by reducing its reliance on external procurement, the mainboard-listed company said on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The certifications endorse SembMarine's use of 3D printing technology for repairing non-critical parts such as worn-out metal sleeves used in pumps, and for fabricating bevel gear sets for machinery applications.

The technology also reduces material wastage and improves sustainability of the company's operations, it added.

To develop 3D printing for offshore and marine applications, SembMarine said it worked with DNV GL, A*Star's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology, National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster, Nanyang Technological University and commercial additive manufacturer 3D Metalforge.

SembMarine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: "The DNV GL certifications help us work towards a 3D printing regime that lets SembMarine custom-make components, improve their design and quality, and mitigate external procurement constraints on cost, lead time and availability - for instance, parts for a repair job that may be expensive, obsolete, not in stock or no longer in production."

SembMarine shares were down $0.04 or 2.8 per cent to $1.38 at Tuesday's midday trading break.