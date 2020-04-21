Sembcorp Marine unit told to stop all on-site work due to Covid-19 spread in foreign worker dorms

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Sembcorp Marine's repairs and upgrades unit has received a government order to stop all on-site work with effect from Tuesday (April 21), until May 4 or the end of the circuit breaker period.

In a letter to customers and stakeholders dated April 20, and seen by The Business Times, the company's ship repair unit noted that its earlier approved exemption to continue on-site work has been rescinded, following the steep rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among workers in dormitories.

It wrote: "Most of our workers are housed in dormitories and in the last few days, there had been more cases of infections in most dormitories located across Singapore, with some dormitories already identified by the MOH (Ministry of Health) as clusters of Covid-19 infections."

It added: "We will have to implement a stop work order of our production activities at our shipyards in Singapore within 24 hours from today, 20th April 2020, and as such, the majority of personnel related production activities will not be required on site. This production time-out is intended to 'break the circuit' of transmission of the coronavirus and to reduce the risk of infections spreading amongst the personnel working on the ships, thereby safeguarding the health and safety of the customers' personnel and our workforce. This stop work order is in the best interest of your ship in this difficult time."

During the stop-work period, Sembcorp Marine Repairs and Upgrades will continue to maintain essential manning to ensure the safety of the work and the facilities, it said.

