Sembcorp Marine in plan to raise $2.1 billion with support from Temasek, demerge from parent

SINGAPORE - Loss-making shipyard group Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) stands to receive a $2.1 billion recapitalisation through a proposed rights issue that will be backed by parent Sembcorp Industries (SCI) and Temasek Holdings.

The rights issue will be followed by a proposed demerger of the parent from its subsidiary via the proposed distribution of SCI's stake in the recapitalised SembMarine to SCI shareholders, the companies announced on Monday afternoon (June 8).

SembMarine will undertake a 5-for-1 rights issue at an issue price of 20 cents per share. The issue price represents a 31 per cent discount to the theoretical ex rights price, based on the stock's volume weighted average price over the last five trading days of 74 cents.

SCI has undertaken to subscribe for up to $1.5 billion of rights shares by setting off the $1.5 billion outstanding under a subordinated loan extended to SembMarine. Temasek has agreed to sub-underwrite the remaining $0.6 billion.

Under the proposed distribution for the demerger, SCI shareholders will receive between 427 and 491 SembMarine shares for every 100 SCI shares owned, with no cash outlay required

Upon completion of both proposed transactions, Temasek will be a direct and significant shareholder of both SCI, unchanged at approximately 49.3 per cent, and SembMarine - from 0 per cent to more than 29 per cent.

The announcement came after shares in SembMarine and SCI were halted from last Thursday, prompting speculation among some analysts about a potential deal between the two firms.

SCI and SembMarine will be seeking their respective shareholders' approval for the rights issue and proposed distribution at extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) which are expected to be convened around end August to early September 2020.

The rights issue is also conditional on SembMarine shareholders passing a resolution to waive their rights to receive a general offer from Temasek and its concert parties in connection with the proposed distribution.

SCI has given an undertaking to vote in favour of the rights issue resolution at SembMarine's EGM. The proposed distribution and the rights issue are inter-conditional, and will only proceed if shareholder approvals are received for all resolutions at both companies' EGMs.

The boards and management teams of SCI and SembMarine said the proposed moves will strengthen the two companies' financial positions and unlock shareholder value. With the demerger, both companies can also pursue their own sustainable growth paths on the back of changes to their industries in recent years, they said.

It will enable SemMarine to better address its urgent need to recapitalise, meet liquidity requirements, and strengthen its balance sheet to ride through the prolonged downturn in the offshore and marine industry, the companies added. Doubly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and recent collapse in oil prices, the rig builder sank to a net loss of $137 million last year, worse than the $74 million loss in 2018.

SCI will continue to be focus on its core areas of energy and urban development.

“We recognise these are difficult times and the companies are operating in an uncertain and volatile world,” said Nagi Hamiyeh, Temasek’s joint head, investment group, and head of portfolio development.

“However, we will work actively with the boards and management teams of both companies as they address these current challenges, and with an eye to the future, as they identify pathways for long term growth,” he said.

