Sembcorp Marine says revenue recognition hit by Covid-19, oil price collapse

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Hit hard by the double whammy of the Covid-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices, Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) will be deferring all non-essential capital expenditures (capex) to preserve cash flow and manage overall liquidity with prudence and discipline.

Industry-wide cuts to capex have affected the group's ongoing negotiations for the finalisation of new orders. This, coupled with delays in executing existing orders, has led to lower revenue recognition, SembMarine said in its business update for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday (May 13).

The collapse in oil prices from March 2020 had resulted in major oil companies deferring their final investment decisions for projects and cutting the capex significantly for this year. This also significantly affected SembMarine's securing of new orders for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected global shipping operations and "adversely affected" the group's repairs and upgrades business.

Singapore's virus-related restrictions had also substantially reduced the group's operating yard workforce to 850 from about 20,000 previously, "severely" constraining yard activities.

This came after the Ministry of Manpower announced movement-restriction measures disallowing migrant workers from leaving their dormitories for work.

Since "circuit-breaker" measures were implemented on April 7, the group imposed a no-entry into its yards for workers staying in close proximity to dormitories linked to Covid-19 infections.

This was followed by a stand-down of production activities from April 17 for two weeks to protect employees and other stakeholders. SembMarine had received a government order to stop all onsite work with effect from April 21 until the end of the "circuit-breaker" period.

On its outlook, SembMarine expects overall business volumes for all segments to further weaken for the rest of the year. The previous trend of losses is expected to continue in foreseeable quarters.

SembMarine shares ended at 73.5 cents on Tuesday, down 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.