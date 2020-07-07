Sembcorp Marine chief to co-chair panel to cut emissions

Sembcorp Marine president and chief executive Wong Weng Sun has been appointed the co-chair of the International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP), which champions decarbonisation efforts in the shipping industry.

Established by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) and supported by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the panel will explore decarbonisation strategies, policies and actions to be taken by the local maritime sector, in line with the International Maritime Organisation's 2050 target to cut annual greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping by at least 50 per cent.

Comprising leaders from shipping firms, port operators, academia, class societies, insurance and finance players, energy firms, engine makers, shipyards, shipping associations, and government, IAP is chaired by SMF chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao.

Mr Wong said: "Decarbonisation is a multi-faceted issue requiring different perspectives and collaborations. The IAP reflects this, and I look forward to robust discussions with the panel to see how Singapore can become a centre of excellence for maritime decarbonisation efforts."

He added that Sembcorp Marine looks forward "to contributing our experience from developing low-carbon engineering products and solutions for the global markets, and from our ongoing efforts to tap solar power in our yard operations".

Ann Williams