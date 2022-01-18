How this second-gen boss is taking her old-school family business into the digital age

As Ms Bay sees it, investing in Industry 4.0 technologies is vital to her firm’s future. “We’re getting orders in the morning that we have to deliver by noon. We’re expected to be Amazon Prime, but we’re still doing things manually. It’s exhausting for everyone, from the person rushed to open the delivery order to the warehouse guys pushed to pack the goods and prepare them for delivery,” she reveals.

To unite the company behind her vision of change, she held a meeting with key appointment holders to present her plan for the company and the improvements in store. She recalls: “I explained the reasons we needed to do these and supported my ideas with articles and a timeline on the government’s industry 4.0 plans as well as videos.

“After that, they understood that we have to automate and digitalise where we can, because there is a lot of pressure on the business to adapt to survive.”

Agents of change

To keep the momentum going, she handpicked employees with relevant expertise and hired new ones to oversee the Industry 4.0 projects. “I needed a few people to be my change agents, to move things along and show everyone that I was serious about change,” she says.

“I’m just one person and can’t do everything. It wouldn’t work. The people taking the lead on the projects can talk to the employees and get their buy-in, and they can monitor the progress, handle problems and help us push forward.”

That forethought was prescient. Mr Eric Siow, 58, was hired by Ms Bay last year as Safety Innovators’ business development manager. One of the new hires tasked to help change the culture and mindset of existing employees, Mr Siow was in charge of training sales employees to use a CRM software system instead of Excel spreadsheets to record potential client leads and customer requests.