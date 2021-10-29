Company Watch

Second Chance Properties declares record dividend payout

Associate Editor
  • Published
    36 min ago
Retail and property-based Second Chance Properties announced strong earnings and investment gains for the year ended Aug 31 and declared a record dividend payout of 5.5 cents per share.

Profit from operations rose 121 per cent to $9.82 million on the back of a 52.73 per cent rise in revenue to $36.58 million. In addition, the mainboard-listed company also realised a gain of $4 million on its equity investments.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 29, 2021, with the headline 'Second Chance Properties declares record dividend payout'.
