Seatrium net loss widened to $264m in 1H2023 on higher provisions, despite strong operational performance

SINGAPORE - Recently-merged Seatrium said on Friday that it expects to remain in the red for the full year after posting a net loss of $264.4 million in the half-year to the end of June, 85 per cent higher than its net loss of $142.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

This was despite the offshore and marine company reporting a solid performance that saw its revenues rise year on year by 164 per cent to $2.89 billion, which it attributed to the combination of “strong operational execution, achievement of production milestones and initial contributions from new projects”.

Formerly known as Sembcorp Marine, Seatrium merged with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) earlier this year to form one of the world’s largest offshore and marine energy engineering companies.

The net loss was largely due to provisions for contracts and merger expenses. Excluding these, net loss was an improved $33 million.

Ebitda - a measure of profitability which refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization - turned positive, rising to $27 million from negative $19 million in the corresponding half-year in 2022.

Nevertheless, loss per share crept higher to 0.47 cents, up 2 per cent from the previous half-year. No dividends were declared for the first half of 2023.

Seatrium chief executive Chris Ong said key measures are being worked on to steer the group back to net profitability.

“This includes the streamlining of the group’s cost structure and the completion of the ongoing capital restructuring,” he said during a briefing on the results.

Seatrium delivered four key projects during the first half of its financial year, including a liquid natural gas-powered container ship, a dredger, a battery-powered passenger ferry and the upgrading and modification of a floating-production, storage and offloading vessel.

There was a free cash outflow of $173 million, in comparison to an inflow of $297 million from a year ago, whereas net gearing was lowered to 0.17 times, against 0.26 times at the end of December 2022.

However, the total amount of debt repayable in one year or less, or on demand stood at $2.44 billion, whereas those that were due after one year amounted to $1.28 billion.

Seatrium said that it was “in talks with lenders to refinance and re-profile current loans with longer term maturities”.

In a breakdown of revenue by geography, Brazil accounted for the lion’s share of $1.56 billion, or just under 55 per cent of total revenue, followed by the US and the rest of Europe.

Of the group’s two key business segments, the one comprising all rigs and floaters, repairs and upgrades, offshore platforms and specialised shipbuilding accounted for almost all the revenue earned during the period, growing by 164.2 per cent to $2.86 billion.

In contrast, the ship chartering segment made up just 0.75 per cent of total revenue but also grew significantly, rising 126.1 per cent to $21.6 million.