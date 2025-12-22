Straitstimes.com header logo

Seatrium, Maersk settle dispute over US$475 million contract for offshore wind vessel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Under the settlement, Maersk is set to pay the balance of US$360 million ($465 million) of the total ​contract price of the vessel, which is 99.8 per cent completed.

Under the settlement, Maersk is set to pay the balance of US$360 million ($465 million) of the total ​contract price of the vessel, which is 99.8 per cent completed.

PHOTO: MAERSK SUPPLY SERVICE

Follow topic:

Bengaluru - Singapore-listed shipbuilder Seatrium said on Dec 22 it has reached a settlement with Denmark’s Maersk to ‍deliver ​an offshore wind vessel that ‍was intended to work on a project off the ​coast ​of New York.

Seatrium had announced on Oct 10 that Maersk had terminated the contract, citing construction delays, but did ‍not say at the time whether it had paid ​for the work ⁠completed.

Under the settlement, Maersk is set to pay the balance of US$360 million ($465 million) of the total ​contract price of US$475 million (S$614 million).

Around US$250 million of the balance will be ‌paid using an interest-bearing ​credit arrangement for up to 10 years, where it will be repayable through cash generated by the vessel.

Both parties have also agreed to withdraw and discontinue all legal proceedings as the “optimal way ‍forward”, taking into consideration financial impacts and the ​risk of lengthy and costly proceedings, among others.

As at ​Dec 22, the project is ‌around 99.8 per cent completed, Seatrium added in its statement. REUTERS

More on this topic
Seatrium to start its own arbitration in US$475 million contract termination dispute 
Seatrium’s order book stands at $16.6 billion in Q3 update, sees sustained demand
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.