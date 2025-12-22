Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

- Singapore-listed shipbuilder Seatrium said on Dec 22 it has reached a settlement with Denmark’s Maersk to ‍deliver ​an offshore wind vessel that ‍was intended to work on a project off the ​coast ​of New York.

Seatrium had announced on Oct 10 that Maersk had terminated the contract, citing construction delays, but did ‍not say at the time whether it had paid ​for the work ⁠completed.

Under the settlement, Maersk is set to pay the balance of US$360 million ($465 million) of the total ​contract price of US$475 million (S$614 million).

Around US$250 million of the balance will be ‌paid using an interest-bearing ​credit arrangement for up to 10 years, where it will be repayable through cash generated by the vessel.

Both parties have also agreed to withdraw and discontinue all legal proceedings as the “optimal way ‍forward”, taking into consideration financial impacts and the ​risk of lengthy and costly proceedings, among others.

As at ​Dec 22, the project is ‌around 99.8 per cent completed, Seatrium added in its statement. REUTERS