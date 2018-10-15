Sears fling for bankruptcy protection on Monday morning

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Sears Holdings Corp, the 125-year-old retailer known for its Kenmore and DieHard brands, is closing in on a bankruptcy filing after struggling for years with too much debt and too few shoppers.

The company plans to file for Chapter 11 protection early Monday (Oct 15), New York time, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the company is engaged in private discussions.

Sears has been negotiating a financing deal that will allow it to keep the doors open at some locations while it reorganizes. Chief executive officer Eddie Lampert, the hedge fund manager who has been propping up the retailer, would contribute to a US$500 million (S$689.4 million) to US$600 million package that the company was close to arranging Sunday night, Reuters reported, citing people it didn't name. Banks are expected to provide significant portions of the financing, Reuters reported.

The department-store chain once ranked as the biggest US retailer, with a reputation built on its money-back guarantee of customer satisfaction. But it hasn't been able to keep up with shifting consumer habits as online rivals siphoned off shoppers, and turnaround efforts were hobbled by mountains of debt. Since 2012, losses have topped US$10 billion.

Mr Lampert, the biggest shareholder, tried multiple strategies to revive Sears since using the Kmart chain to acquire Sears in 2005, sometimes using his own money. He's shuttered hundreds of money-losing stores, cut more than US$1 billion in annual expenses, and spun off units such as Lands' End.