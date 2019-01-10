Scoot starts sale of Singapore-Laos flights from $88 for one-way ticket

SINGAPORE - Scoot has launched sale of its direct Singapore-Laos flights with one-way all-in tickets starting from $88, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines announced on Thursday (Jan 10).

The flights are from Singapore to Lao's capital city Vientiane, and Luang Prabang, which earned a place on the Unesco World Heritage list as a site blending traditional Laos urban architecture with French colonial architecture.

The limited period promotion tickets are available on Scoot's website from now till Jan 22.

The thrice-a-week flights are operated with Scoot's A320 aircraft, and slated to commence on April 1.

They will operate a circular routing departing from Singapore for Luang Prabang, followed by Vientiane, before heading back to Singapore.

According to Scoot, these routes were transferred from its sister airline SilkAir, making it the only airline offering direct Singapore-Laos flights from April 2019.

Luang Prabang and Vientiane are the first two of several new destinations the low-cost carrier will be adding to its network this year. With the addition of Laos, Scoot's network will span 68 destinations across 19 countries and territories.

Related Story Scoot to take over several SilkAir routes as part of SIA Group revamp

Said Scoot CEO, Lee Lik Hsin: "We are thrilled to welcome Laos to our network. We are confident that the addition of Vientiane and Luang Prabang will boost Scoot's proposition as a network carrier offering refreshing travel opportunities for those seeking authentic experiences off the beaten track."