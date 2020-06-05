Scoot cabin crew land temporary jobs with tech company

Around 100 Scoot cabin crew members left idle by the pandemic have taken temporary jobs with tech firm ams Sensors Singapore.

Many Scoot employees have already landed work with public hospitals and other government organisations, but the new arrangement marks the airline's first partnership with a private sector firm.

Almost 400 Scoot crew have now been deployed to other industries, said Scoot and ams Sensors Singapore, which designs and manufactures sensor solutions.

"These assignments enable crew, whose flying hours have been greatly reduced due to Covid-19, to supplement their income and gain new knowledge and soft skills," the firms said yesterday.

"They also allow Scoot to retain its front-line talent through this downturn."

The tech firm interviewed Scoot staff to assess their communication skills, attention to detail and ability to meet production standards. This was followed by on-the-job training.

Scoot cabin crew member Tong Qian said: "I feel fortunate to be able to contribute to our manufacturing industry and experience working in a new field.

"I am learning how to operate sensor testing machines, from displaying the sensor chips on the tray to ensuring that the production quality is correctly tallied with the check sheet."

Mr Soh Lip Leong, general manager and senior vice-president at ams Sensors Singapore, said: "We are pleased to have achieved this win-win result. The new recruits are a good match for our operations in Singapore.

"(Although they come) from another industry, their robust service background makes them adaptable to new situations. We have also found them to be very meticulous, solution-oriented and goal-driven."

Scoot has enrolled its cabin crew and pilots in a series of training programmes for upskilling and career development, given that most of its network is temporarily suspended.

In collaboration with NTUC LearningHub, 1,900 crew attended a home-based virtual learning course that focused on building their knowledge of emerging technologies in the workplace.

Scoot's tie-up with ams Sensors Singapore comes as more employees in the aviation industry take on alternative jobs.

Around 350 Changi Airport workers moved to temporary jobs in sectors such as e-commerce and logistics.

Singapore Airlines said in February that it would cut salaries of senior management by 10 per cent to 15 per cent from March 1 and offer voluntary no-pay leave to employees.

In March, it said it would slash capacity by 96 per cent, noting that cost cuts would affect 10,000 staff. It also initiated deeper salary reductions for senior management.

