Sats Q4 profit falls 23.7% to $49.9m on absence of one-off gains

SINGAPORE - Fourth-quarter net profit for ground handler and in-flight catering services provider, Sats dropped 23.7 per cent to $49.9 million, from $65.4 million a year ago, mainly due to the absence of one-off gains, the company announced on Friday morning (May 17) before the market opened.

The results translate to an earnings per share (EPS) of 4.5 cents for the quarter, compared to an EPS of 5.9 cents last year.

Sats shares closed at $5.22 on Thursday, up one cent, or 0.19 per cent.

One-off items in the year-ago quarter included a $2.3 million gain on disposal of assets related to Sats' Japanese unit TFK Corp, as well as a $11.6 million surplus arising from the finalisation of valuation of the group's associate, Evergreen Sky Catering, a company spokeswoman told The Business Times.

In comparison, Sats only recorded a $1.2 million gain from one-off items in the quarter under review from a write-back in tax provision related to a gain from the disposal of DFASS Sats to KrisShop in its fiscal third-quarter.

Excluding one-off items, underlying net profit for the three months ended March 31, fell 5.4 per cent to $48.7 million.

Revenue grew 11.3 per cent to $471.5 million, thanks to higher contributions from its food solutions and gateway services businesses.

For the full year, net profit was down 5 per cent to $248.4 million on the back of lower one-off gains, while revenue rose 6 per cent to $1.83 billion.

EPS for the full-year came in at 22.3 cents, compared to EPS of 23.4 cents in the year-ago period.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 13 cents, up one cent from a final dividend of 12 cents last year. Including an interim dividend of six Singapore cents, unchanged from the preceding year, total dividend amounts to 19 cents per share.

Sats noted that the proposed final dividend will be tabled for shareholders' approval at its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on July 18. If approved, the final dividend will be paid on Aug 8, with book closure date set for July 31.

Looking ahead, Sats noted that while the global economy faces challenges, demand for aviation services and high quality food in Asia-Pacific continues to grow.

The group added that it has secured a long-term contract with Singapore Airlines to support them in their transformation plans, and that it will continue to invest in new opportunities in Asia-Pacific's major cities, especially since its recent investments in India and Malaysia are showing steady growth, it said.

Alex Hungate, president and chief executive of Sats, said: "Our investments in regional expansion and new capabilities are bearing fruit... Net profit declined due to the absence of one-off gains from our overseas operations, but operating profit continued to improve year on year, both for the quarter and the full year."