Sats posts $2.8 million net loss for Q3

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Ground-handler and in-flight caterer Sats posted a net loss of S$2.8 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, compared with a net profit of S$59.3 million a year ago.

Quarter on quarter, its net loss narrowed by S$30.4 million due to an uptick in air cargo volumes and improved contribution from overseas entities, Sats said in a business update on Wednesday.

Revenue fell 54 per cent from the year-ago period to S$251 million. The group's operations were hit by the pandemic's impact on air travel, which eroded year-on-year flight and meal volumes by more than 80 per cent and 90 per cent respectively.

Revenue from the food-solutions business segment fell by 53.8 per cent to S$143.5 million, while revenue from gateway services dropped 55.1 per cent to S$105.1 million.

Group expenditure fell by 48.7 per cent to S$247.6 million. This was largely due to government reliefs and cost-containment measures.

Staff costs went down by S$144.2 million, mainly attributable to government grants and reliefs, as well as lower payroll and contract services costs due to the resizing of manpower in line with lower aviation volumes.

Share of results from associates and joint ventures fell 76.2 per cent to S$3.5 million as the pandemic continued to adversely affect all aviation associates. Quarter on quarter, it improved from a loss of S$12.8 million, due mainly to better performance from overseas cargo associates.

Excluding impairments on investments, the group posted core profit of S$8.2 million for the third quarter. Without relief from governments, core profit would have been a loss of S$52.8 million.

Loss per share stood at 0.2 Singapore cents. A year ago, earnings per share were 5.3 cents.

For the nine months ended Dec 31, 2020, net loss amounted to S$79.7 million, compared with a net profit of S$174.7 million a year ago.

Sats said that while the operating environment remains challenging due to travel restrictions, demand for air freight to transport e-commerce, pharmaceutical and perishable products continues to increase. The pandemic has also changed consumer lifestyles and created opportunities for growth outside of the travel segment, the group said.

"Sats aims to grow its revenues from food-service and retail chains, institutions, fast-casual restaurants, and other non-travel related customer segments such as security services," said Alex Hungate, president and chief executive of Sats.

The counter ended trading at S$4.09 on Wednesday, down S$0.03 or 0.73 per cent.