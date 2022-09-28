Sats calls for trading halt pending announcement

SINGAPORE - Sats on Wednesday morning requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.

Last week, the mainboard-listed in-flight caterer and ground handler said it was in discussions to acquire air cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services, although no definitive terms or formal legal documentation had been agreed upon.

This was in response to a Sep 21 Bloomberg report citing sources which said the potential acquisition could be for as much as US$3 billion (S$4.34 billion).

Sats ended Tuesday 0.8 per cent lower at $3.87. THE BUSINESS TIMES