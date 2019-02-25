Sarine Technologies Q4 profit falls 84.8% to US$93,000

SINGAPORE - Sarine Technologies has recorded a fourth-quarter net profit of U$93,000, down 84.8 per cent from U$613,000 the year before, the diamond technologies company said in a regulatory filing on Monday (Feb 25) before the market opened.

This was due to due to weak industry conditions and sentiment, resulting in lower capital equipment sales and reduced recurring revenues, it said. The group added that net profit was also lower due to increased income tax expenses on the write down of certain deferred tax assets.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 0.03 US cent (0.04 Singapore cent), down from 0.17 US cent the year before. Sarine is proposing a final dividend of 1 US cent for 2018, down from 1.5 US cents for 2017. This brings total payout for 2018 to some U$10.5 million, which is more than its net profit, and approximately equal to its total free cash flow for the year.

In order to meet "long-term growth targets, the company is also temporarily reducing its dividend policy for 2019 to 1 US cent every six months, subject to market conditions. This is in light of the escalated return of 10 per cent which would be generated by the previous dividend policy at current share prices, as well as the uncertainties still facing the industry, along with higher expenditures in sales and marketing planned for the upcoming year, it said.

For the three months to Dec 31, the group's revenue declined 5.8 per cent to U$12.2 million from U$12.9 million the year before. There was also a sequential increase in revenues from higher capital equipment sales, offset somewhat by lower recurring revenues, characteristically in Q4, from the Diwali holiday in India.

For full-year 2018, the company said net profit rose 31.9 per cent to U$7.6 million from U$5.8 million the year before. EPS was at 2.17 US cents (2.96 Singapore cents), up from 1.64 US cents the year before. Meanwhile, net asset value (NAV) per share was at 18.73 US cents (25.56 Singapore cents), down from 20.14 US cents the year before.

Revenue for the full year stood at U$58.5 million, compared with U$58.6 million the year before, from overall lower operational expenses and lower taxes. Recurring revenues for its Galaxy product was also 3 per cent higher, with a record number of 12 million stones being scanned in 2018, compared with 10 million in 2017. This was despite lower aggregate volumes of rough stones entering the pipeline in 2018.

Shares for Sarine Technologies closed at $0.405 apiece on Friday.