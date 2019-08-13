SAP launches Singapore accelerator for SE Asian enterprise tech start-ups

SINGAPORE - German software giant SAP aims to groom South-east Asian start-ups specialised in enterprise tech, with the launch of its first accelerator in Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Called the SAP.iO Foundry Singapore, the accelerator is kicking off with seven early-stage start-ups focused on business-to-business (B2B) technology.

The start-ups will gain access to mentorship, SAP's technology and application programmable interfaces (APIs), and potential collaborations with SAP customers.

Participants focused on workplace tools include Pulsifi, which uses artificial intelligence to improve hiring and employee development decisions; Notarum, which automates corporate due diligence; and Adaface, which automates first-round interviews to identify engineering talent.

Other start-ups taking part in the accelerator include Flowcast, which uses machine-learning to automate credit decision-making, and Size n Fit, an e-commerce add-on that helps online shoppers find clothes that fit.

"SAP is committed to Singapore's dynamic start-up ecosystem. We are excited to be working hand in hand over the next three months with these innovative start-ups to help them deliver winning outcomes and incremental value to our customers," said Lalitha Bhaskara, head of SAP.iO Foundries Asia-Pacific and Japan, in a press statement.