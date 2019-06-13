Samurai 2K Aerosol names regional operation director, international sales and marketing director

SINGAPORE - Aerosol coating specialist Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited has appointed a regional operation director and an international sales and marketing director, the company announced on Wednesday (June 12) evening.

Parantaman Krishnan Naidu, 52, will assume the executive role of regional operation director and will be responsible for "commercial excellence operation" in South Asia, such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and countries in the Middle East, Samurai 2K said.

He was previously senior production manager at Flextronics Technology (M) Sdn Bhd from August 2015 to May 2017, and has been factory manager at Orientus Industry Sdn Bhd since July 2017. Orientus Industry is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samurai 2K.

Mr Parantaman holds 10,000 convertible options for Samurai 2K, convertible into 10,000 shares of the group.

Chang Chien Fatt, 48, has been appointed international sales and marketing director after a probation period which began in August 2018.

He will be responsible for the group's new market development and strategy for untapped territories.

Before joining Samurai 2K, Mr Chang was head of sales at glass packaging solutions provider Malaya Glass (OI-BJC) Sdn Bhd from October 2016 to July 2018.

He holds 3,800 shares in Samurai 2K, with another 10,000 options convertible into equivalent shares in the company.

Samurai 2K shares closed unchanged at $0.90 on Wednesday.