Samsung's Lee family eyes loans to pay inheritance tax

SEOUL • The family of the late Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee is discussing using shares in affiliated companies as collateral for personal loans to pay part of more than US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion) in inheritance taxes, three financial industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The loans are a way to pay off some of the tax bill without the family having to sell their extensive Samsung holdings, said one of the sources, the chief executive of a financial company based in Seoul.

Two other bank officials with knowledge of the matter also corroborated the family's discussions, adding that several banks had lined up for the business because the Lee family, South Korea's richest, is considered an excellent client.

The sources declined to be identified because the loan talks are considered confidential.

"The likelihood is high that they will keep the current shareholding structure without selling major stakes," said Shinhan Investment analyst Kim Soo-hyun.

The inheritance tax amounts to about 11 trillion won (S$13.1 billion) for the late Mr Lee's listed shareholdings alone, and the total taxes for the entire estate, including art, real estate and cash holdings, are estimated to be 12 trillion won to 13 trillion won.

The Lee family is required to report to the tax authorities the extent of the inheritance and the payment plan by the end of this month.

Mr Lee died on Oct 25 with a net worth estimated at about US$20.9 billion.

South Korea's tax code allows payment in instalments, with one-sixth of the total tax bill to be paid first, then the rest over five years at an annual interest rate currently set at 1.2 per cent. Even in instalments, more than two trillion won is expected to be due annually.

"The family has been discussing, for a considerable period of time, stock-backed loans with several banks that mainly deal with Samsung companies," said the financial company CEO.

"I understand the entire amount of the inheritance tax is not going to be raised like this, but discussed along with other methods."



Dividends that the family receives from its own shareholdings, in addition to the late Mr Lee's shares, are also expected to go towards paying the tax, analysts at Mirae Asset Securities and Shinyoung Securities said.

Last Friday, Samsung Electronics paid out 13.1 trillion won in year-end dividends, its largest single dividend payout ever, according to company filings.

Of this, the Lee family's portion was more than one trillion won, including for Mr Lee's 4.18 per cent stake in Samsung Electronics, and for son and heir Lee Jae-yong's 0.7 per cent stake.

The younger Mr Lee is serving a 30-month prison term for bribery tied to former president Park Geun-hye.

South Korean business culture believes there is merit in keeping leadership positions within the founding families of conglomerates, known in the country as chaebol, such as Samsung.

Because of this, a pro-business lobby group and others have argued for a pardon for Lee Jae-yong so he can resume his role as Samsung vice-chairman.

REUTERS