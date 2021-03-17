Samsung warns of 'serious imbalance' in chip industry, may have to delay smartphone launch

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Samsung Electronics, one of the world's largest chip producers, warned of a "serious" imbalance in the semiconductor industry and said it may have to delay the introduction of one of its key smartphones.

Samsung mobile chief Koh Dong-jin made the comments during the company's annual shareholders meeting. The technology industry has been struggling with a shortage of semiconductors that has closed auto plants around the world and threatened supply of other products.

"There's a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally," said MR Koh, who's also co-chief executive officer. "Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It's hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100 per cent."

MR Koh, who oversees IT and mobile communications, said Samsung may decide not to introduce its Galaxy Note during 2021's second half.

"Note series is positioned as a high-end model in our business portfolio," he said. "It could be a burden to unveil two flagship models in a year so it might be difficult to release Note model in 2H. The timing of Note model launch can be changed but we seek to release a Note model next year."