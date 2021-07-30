Samsung forecasts strong memory chip demand as Q2 profit jumps

SEOUL • The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones posted a 54 per cent jump in operating profit for the second quarter, its strongest result in more than two years, supported by high chip prices and better-than-expected demand.

"For the second half, market conditions are expected to be favourable for the component business," Samsung said in a statement yesterday. "Memory demand will likely be buoyed by new smartphone model launches, with wider 5G availability driving growth."

The company cautioned that a global shortage of non-memory chips still poses a risk to forecasts, while uncertainties related to Covid-19 are likely to persist.

A worldwide shortage of semiconductors other than memory chips is a key issue for smartphone makers as they prepare to launch new products this year.

Mobile rival Apple said on Tuesday that it expected the impact of the chip shortage to worsen in the fourth quarter and extend to iPhone production.

Samsung plans to unveil on Aug 11 its next flagship foldable smartphone, which is expected to be compatible with a stylus specifically designed for foldable phones.

Despite the shortage, it pointed to strong fundamentals for the memory chip market on increasing 5G adoption, new smartphone model launches, and sustained demand for servers and personal computers. It noted its chip inventory has fallen after it shipped more chips than previously expected in the second quarter.

"Samsung will see solid third-quarter results as DRAM prices spike further and display sales rise on new smartphone launches, including from Apple. The unknown variable is smartphone sales," said Cape Investment & Securities analyst Park Sung-soon. "Samsung is expected to lower the price of its foldables, making them more accessible to consumers."

The shortage of chips arises from a recovery in consumer demand, limited manufacturing capacity and production disruptions from new coronavirus outbreaks.

Samsung's chip contract manufacturing business posted record revenue in the second quarter, it said.

Samsung's operating profit in the April to June quarter of 12.6 trillion won (S$14.9 billion) was its best result since the third quarter of 2018.

Mobile profits dipped from the previous quarter due to constrained supply of mobile processor chips and production disruptions related to the pandemic.

Net profit rose 73 per cent to 9.6 trillion won. Revenue climbed 20 per cent to 63.7 trillion won.

Samsung's shares were trading flat yesterday morning, compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in the wider market.

REUTERS