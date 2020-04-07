Samsung beats estimates after Covid-19 spurs server chip demand

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected profits after the coronavirus pandemic boosted chip orders from data centres helping connect millions of people stuck at home globally.

Korea's largest company posted operating profit of 6.4 trillion won (S$7.49 billion) in the three months ended March, beating the 6.18 trillion won average of estimates. Sales rose to 55 trillion won, according to preliminary results released on Tuesday (April 7). The company didn't provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will do later this month when it releases final results.

Samsung, one of the first major technology corporations to report March quarter numbers, offers clues on how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting the global electronics industry. As the world's largest maker of memory chips, phones, displays and appliances, the Korean giant is broadly exposed to the economic shocks of Covid-19. Its semiconductor unit - the most profitable business - is riding a surge in online activity from the millions confined to home, driving demand for the memory chips that help power data centres and cloud services. But demand for mobile gadgets and other electronics likely dwindled as consumers focused on the essentials.

"Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the semiconductor industry has maintained its leading position as a defensive stock," said Claire Kyung Min Kim at Hana Financial Investment in Seoul. "In the downstream industry, demand for data centres and corporate/educational PCs is solid."

Should the pandemic persist into the second half - a worst-case scenario - the tech giant foresees missing its own 2020 revenue projections by a double-digit percentage, according to people familiar with internal discussions. It's grappling with plant shutdowns and store closures this quarter alongside rivals and customers like Apple and Huawei Technologies. At the same time, memory chipmakers have experienced rising demand and prices for DRAM and flash memory used in data centers and cloud service operators.

"Although semiconductor earnings look set to increase on the back of memory chip price hikes, the divisions selling finished products such as IM and CE will likely see their earnings decline," said Greg Roh, senior vice president at HMC Securities.