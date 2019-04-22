Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in Singapore, China

SEOUL - Smartphone maker Samsung Electronics has postponed media events for its Galaxy Fold planned for this week in Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, a company official said, days after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples.

The Singapore launch event scheduled for Wednesday (April 24) was postponed with no new date given.

"In light of the recent feedback on a limited number of Galaxy Fold media review units, Samsung is taking the time to ensure that the Galaxy Fold units are in optimum shape for your experience at the event," said a spokesman in an e-mail on Saturday.

Samsung previously announced in February that the Galaxy Fold would launch in Singapore in the second quarter of the year.

Instead of plaudits ahead of the phone's launch on Friday in the United States, the South Korean conglomerate has been blighted by technology journalists reporting breaks, bulges and blinking screens after using their samples for as little as a day.

Samsung said it received "a few" reports of damage to the displays of samples of the US$1,980 (S$2,690) handset, raising the spectre of the combustible Galaxy Note 7 three years ago which the firm ultimately pulled from shelves at massive cost, reported Reuters.

The reviewers' reports of broken screens went viral online and prompted the creation of hashtag #foldgate on Twitter. However, Samsung told The Wall Street Journal last week that it was going ahead with the US launch on April 26.

Samsung has hailed the folding design as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple's iPhone in 2007. Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X.

The Samsung official on Monday said the firm was thoroughly investigating the damage reports as previously announced, and declined to comment on whether there would be any change to the US release date.

The firm plans to begin South Korean and European sales in May, and Chinese sales from an undisclosed date.