Sales of marine fuel in S'pore up as lower prices draw more ships

Sales of marine fuel in Singapore jumped in July due to lower oil prices which attracted more ships to refuel here.

Sales rose last month to 4.12 million tonnes, almost 10 per cent higher than in June, industry sources and government data showed. The number of vessels calling specifically to refuel in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, rose to 3,181 in July. This was 8.2 per cent higher than in June, but lower than 3,294 in July last year, data released over the weekend by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

A marine fuel trader said that the increase in demand to refuel in Singapore was largely due to the big decline in oil prices last month.

Benchmark prices for Brent crude oil traded as low as around US$93 to US$94 a barrel in July, the first time prices fell below US$95 since April. In June, it traded at a high of around US$125. The difference represents a 25 per cent swing in price from June to July.

"June was a much higher price environment and ship owners had to undertake a very conservative procurement programme, but the lower prices (in July) meant buyers were ready to refuel at larger volumes," said the marine fuel trader.

In June, ship owners were paying around US$1,000 a tonne for low sulphur marine fuel. Last month, prices fell to about US$800 to US$900 a tonne, traders said.

About two million tonnes of this cleaner marine fuel was sold in July, an increase of about 7 per cent from the previous month.

Mr Yaw Yan Chong, a director at Refinitiv Oil Research, said the price outlook for low sulphur marine fuel has weakened considerably over the past month.

He said refiners are producing more low sulphur fuel oil components at the expense of conventional petroleum products like gas oil. This is a result of inflationary pressures, as high prices crimp demand for such products.

He warned that demand for gas oil will increase in winter as heating needs rise in Europe.

The supply of gas oil is also facing disruptions amid the impending European Union ban on Moscow's oil because of the Russia-Ukraine war. The Kremlin's threat to further restrict gas supplies to the EU exacerbates the supply crunch, he added.

Traders anticipate that Singapore will be in fierce competition with China, where marine fuel prices are being offered at discounts of up to US$20 a tonne.

"In the next few months, low sulphur marine fuel sales here in Singapore could lose sales volume to China, but the high sulphur market is likely to remain healthy for Singapore," one marine fuel trader said.

Sales of high sulphur marine fuels rose 20 per cent last month to 1.26 million tonnes in Singapore, the highest since records were available in January 2020, the year new regulations to have ships burn cleaner fuel took effect.

Mr Ivan Mathews, head of refining and global fuel oil service at consultancy FGE, attributed the rise in demand for high sulphur marine fuels to more vessels being equipped with "scrubbers" that help clean up emissions from the burning of such dirty fuels.

He noted that while Singapore might lose sales in low sulphur marine fuels to China, this could be evened out by ship owners opting to refuel in Singapore and not Europe, where prices are higher.